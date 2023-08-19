  1. Home
  2. Family
  The Adventures of RoboRex (2014)

WEBDL

Usa

5.1

10

310

16 June 2014

The Adventures of RoboRex (2014)

When a robot dog from the future pops up in their backyard on a mission to help them, 11-year-old James and his beloved golden retriever, Rex, learn that it is up to them to save the world from Dr. Apocalypse, an evil scientist, and his wily robotic Destructo-Cat.
Stephen Shimek, Mark Spencer, Aaron Walters
Ben Browder, Kalvin Stinger, Ethan Phillips, Maggie Scott, Rocky Myers, Christopher Buster, Gunnar J. Russell, Coleson Holman, Siaki Sii, Blake Webb, Clinton Coltrin, Casey Scott, Kendra Hitchcock, Adam Johnson, Amannda Ashby

Agustus 19, 2023 9:32 pm

Durasi

