Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Adventures of RoboRex (2014) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Adam Johnson,
Amannda Ashby,
Ben Browder,
Blake Webb,
Casey Scott,
Christopher Buster,
Clinton Coltrin,
Coleson Holman,
Ethan Phillips,
Gunnar J. Russell
Sutradara
Aaron Walters,
Mark Spencer,
Stephen Shimek
IMDb
5.1/
10from
310users
Diterbitkan
16 June 2014
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Adventures of RoboRex (2014)
When a robot dog from the future pops up in their backyard on a mission to help them, 11-year-old James and his beloved golden retriever, Rex, learn that it is up to them to save the world from Dr. Apocalypse, an evil scientist, and his wily robotic Destructo-Cat.
Stephen Shimek, Mark Spencer, Aaron Walters
Ben Browder, Kalvin Stinger, Ethan Phillips, Maggie Scott, Rocky Myers, Christopher Buster, Gunnar J. Russell, Coleson Holman, Siaki Sii, Blake Webb, Clinton Coltrin, Casey Scott, Kendra Hitchcock, Adam Johnson, Amannda Ashby
tt3044702