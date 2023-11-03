IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 7 users

The Abode (2023)

In the 1800s, a young native American named Talako is caught with Lara, wife of the merciless pirate Redbeard, who then orders for him to be burned alive. Witnessing Talako’s execution, Redbeard’s wife Lara hangs herself. Talako’s spirit never ascends & haunts anyone who comes near the old house. Almost 300 years later, Lara and Talako meet face-to-face and learn that everything happens for a reason.

Claudia La Bianca

Ariadna Gonzalez, Montana Cypress, Karmel Bortoleti, Chris Darsow, Jake Trew, Tilden Whitfield, Vanessa Falabella

tt6993154