Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Abode (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Ariadna Gonzalez,
Chris Darsow,
Jake Trew,
Karmel Bortoleti,
Montana Cypress,
Tilden Whitfield,
Vanessa Falabella
Sutradara
Claudia La Bianca
Genre
Horror
IMDb
6.3/
10from
7users
Diterbitkan
11 July 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
The Abode (2023)
In the 1800s, a young native American named Talako is caught with Lara, wife of the merciless pirate Redbeard, who then orders for him to be burned alive. Witnessing Talako’s execution, Redbeard’s wife Lara hangs herself. Talako’s spirit never ascends & haunts anyone who comes near the old house. Almost 300 years later, Lara and Talako meet face-to-face and learn that everything happens for a reason.
Claudia La Bianca
Ariadna Gonzalez, Montana Cypress, Karmel Bortoleti, Chris Darsow, Jake Trew, Tilden Whitfield, Vanessa Falabella
tt6993154