IMDb 4.6 / 10 from 1,325 users

Diterbitkan 24 September 2014

Oleh mamat

The 7th Dwarf (2014)

Seven clumsy dwarfs try to undo the spell they unwillingly unleashed and save the fairy tales world with the help of a tired dragon and a butterfly. The evil witch Dellamorta cursed princess Rose when she was a baby. Before she turns 18, Rose will get stung in the finger by a sharp object and she and the whole castle will fall into a hundred year long sleep unless her true love would kiss her. The night before her birthday she sends her bf Jack to the 7 dwarfs, who live behind the 7 mountains to hide until after Rose has turned 18. Unfortunately he gets lost and captured by Dellamorta’s dragon Burner. So at the party, Rose gets stung in the finger, and everyone falls into deep sleep. Everyone but the 7 dwarfs of course who will go on a journey to save Jack so he can save Rose.

Boris Aljinovic, Harald Siepermann

Otto Waalkes, Mirco Nontschew, Boris Aljinovic, Ralf Schmitz, Gustav Peter Wöhler, Martin Schneider, Norbert Heisterkamp, Nina Hagen, Christian Brückner, Henning Nöhren, Peter Weck, Sascha Grammel, Das Bo, Leonhard Mahlich, Mia Diekow, Cosma Shiva Hagen, Tanya Kahana, Jan-David Rönfeldt, Stefan Fredrich, Olaf Reichmann, Alexander Stamm, Millie Forsberg, Uwe Jellinek, Anita Hopf, Santiago Ziesmer, Michael Nowka, Gerald Schaale, Marie Christin Morgenstern, Nicolas Rathod, Silke Jensen

tt2914892