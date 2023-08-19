IMDb 7.6 / 10 from 1,277 users

Diterbitkan 11 April 1983

Oleh mamat

That Day, on the Beach (1983)

Two friends who haven’t seen each other for thirteen years reunite. One is a successful concert pianist just back from a European tour and the other has just started a new business.

Edward Yang, Wang Pin

Sylvia Chang, Terry Hu, Hsu Ming, David Mao, Hsiao Hou Tao, Lee Lieh, Lee Suk-Ching, Lin Ruiyang, Mei Fang, Chin Ling Tsao, Hsiao-Kang Wu, Feng-Chiao Yen, Shou-Jen Yu, Wu Nien-Jen, Jim Tao, Hou Hsiao-hsien, Gao Ming-Hong, Jennifer O’Neal, Zhuang Xiang Zeng

tt0085635