Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Taiwan

Genre

Drama

IMDb

7.6

/

10

from

1,277

users

Diterbitkan

11 April 1983

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

That Day, on the Beach (1983)

Two friends who haven’t seen each other for thirteen years reunite. One is a successful concert pianist just back from a European tour and the other has just started a new business.
Edward Yang, Wang Pin
Sylvia Chang, Terry Hu, Hsu Ming, David Mao, Hsiao Hou Tao, Lee Lieh, Lee Suk-Ching, Lin Ruiyang, Mei Fang, Chin Ling Tsao, Hsiao-Kang Wu, Feng-Chiao Yen, Shou-Jen Yu, Wu Nien-Jen, Jim Tao, Hou Hsiao-hsien, Gao Ming-Hong, Jennifer O’Neal, Zhuang Xiang Zeng

Diterbitkan

Agustus 19, 2023 10:10 am

Durasi

Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share