IMDb 7.3 / 10 from 1,077 users

Diterbitkan 24 February 2016

Oleh LIN

Thanks Boss! (2016)

A family fired by a company owned by LVMH (Group owned by French billionaire, Bernard Arnault) seeks reparation from their previous employer with the help of the movie director.

François Ruffin

Catherine Thierry, Marie-Hélène Bourlard, Jocelyne Klur, Serge Klur, François Ruffin, Bernard Arnault

tt5326448