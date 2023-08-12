Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Thank God (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
India
Bintang film
Ajay Devgn,
Kanwaljit Singh,
Kiku Sharda,
Mahesh Balraj,
Mahiya Swami,
Nora Fatehi,
Rakul Preet Singh,
Saanand Verma,
Seema Pahwa,
Sidharth Malhotra
Sutradara
Indra Kumar
IMDb
5.6/
10from
11,714users
Diterbitkan
25 October 2022
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Thank God (2022)
An egoistic real estate broker in huge debts, meets with an accident. As he gains consciousness, he realizes that he is in heaven. God appears before him and informs him that he must play a ‘Game of Life’. If he manages to win, he will be sent back to earth; if he loses, he will be sent to hell.
Indra Kumar
Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Seema Pahwa, Kanwaljit Singh, Mahesh Balraj, Vikram Kochhar, Sumit Gulati, Soundarya Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Nora Fatehi, Mahiya Swami, Saanand Verma
tt13795296