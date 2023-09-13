IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 1,403 users

Texas (1941)

Two Virginians are heading for a new life in Texas when they witness a stagecoach being held up. They decide to rob the robbers and make off with the loot. To escape a posse, they split up and don’t see each other again for a long time. When they do meet up again, they find themselves on different sides of the law. This leads to the increasing estrangement of the two men, who once thought of themselves as brothers.

George Marshall

William Holden, Glenn Ford, Claire Trevor, George Bancroft, Edgar Buchanan, Don Beddoe, Andrew Tombes, Addison Richards, Edmund MacDonald, Joseph Crehan, Willard Robertson, Pat Moriarity, Edmund Cobb, Clem Bevans, Bud Geary, Oscar ‘Dutch’ Hendrian, Lyle Latell, Kermit Maynard, Merrill McCormick, Dan White, Carleton Young, Fred Aldrich, Gene Alsace, Jack Baxley, Hank Bell, Tex Cooper, Jack Evans, Al Ferguson, Richard Fiske, James Flavin, William Gould, Harrison Greene, Raymond Hatton, Otto Hoffman, Jack Ingram, Ethan Laidlaw, George Lloyd, Arthur Loft, Cactus Mack, Art Mix, George Morrell, Charles Murphy, Merlyn Nelson, Bud Osborne, Ralph Peters, Matty Roubert, Rudy Sooter, Al Taylor, Harry Tenbrook, Jack Tornek, Max Wagner, Duke York, Victor Travis, Al Thompson

