Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Mexico

Sutradara

IMDb

5.9

/

10

from

797

users

Diterbitkan

29 October 2010

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Te presento a Laura (2010)

This is the story of 23-year-old Laura who lives in the largest city in the world and yet feels alone. She also knows the exact date in which she’ll die: April 30. What Laura doesn’t know is what she’ll do from now till then, and thus she enrolls in a group of optimists, which she finds pathetic but fun. In that group she writes a list of 10 things she wants to do before she dies, some that mean a lot and some that are a lot of fun. The first thing on her list is to save a life.
Fez Ortega
Martha Higareda, Kuno Becker, Adriana Barraza, Joaquín Cosío, Silvia Navarro, Mónica Huarte, Armando Hernández, Paulina Gaitán, Aislinn Derbez, Fernando Becerril, Eugenio Derbez, Raul Valerio, Marius Biegai, Mónica Dionne, Marimar Vega, Andrea Damián, Miriam Higareda

Diterbitkan

Oktober 17, 2023 5:37 pm

Durasi

