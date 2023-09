IMDb 8.1 / 10 from 714 users

2020

Oleh LIN

Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert (2020)

In a once-in-a-lifetime musical event, Taylor Swift performs songs from her award-winning album, “Lover.” Filmed in Paris, the City of Love, in September 2019, this show gives fans unprecedented access to behind-the-scenes moments with the artist and marks her only concert performance in 2020.

Dan Massie

Taylor Swift, David Cook, Amos Heller, Matt Billingslea, Max Bernstein, Mike Meadows, Paul Sidoti, Kamilah Marshall, Melanie Nyema, Eliotte Woodford, Jeslyn Gorman

