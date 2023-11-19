IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 6,688 users

Taste the Blood of Dracula (1970)

Three elderly distinguished gentlemen are searching for some excitement in their boring borgoueis lives and gets in contact with one of count Dracula’s servants. In a nightly ceremony they restore the count back to life. The three men killed Dracula’s servant and as a revenge, the count makes sure that the gentlemen are killed one by one by their own sons.

Peter Sasdy, Lindsey C. Vickers, Derek Whitehurst, Nicholas Granby, Joe Marks, Geraldine Lawton

Christopher Lee, Geoffrey Keen, Gwen Watford, Linda Hayden, Peter Sallis, Anthony Higgins, Isla Blair, John Carson, Martin Jarvis, Ralph Bates, Roy Kinnear, Michael Ripper, Russell Hunter, Shirley Jaffe, Keith Marsh, Peter May, Reginald Barratt, Madeline Smith, Lai Ling, Malaika Martin, Amber Blare, Vicky Gillespie, Josie Grant, Juba Kennerley, John Tatum, Jim Brady, Dido Plumb, Jimmy Charters, June Palmer

