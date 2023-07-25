IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 1,717 users

Diterbitkan 12 February 1989

Oleh mamat

Tap (1989)

Max Washington has just been released from prison after serving time for burglary. He returns to his old hangout, a hoofer club. His old girl friend, Amy, who still works at the club as a Tap instructor, is less than thrilled to see him. Her father, Little Mo, is happy to see him, because he has plans for a show involving Max. In addition, Max’s old partners in crime have another job for him.

Nick Castle

Gregory Hines, Suzzanne Douglas, Sammy Davis Jr., Savion Glover, Joe Morton, Dick Anthony Williams, Sandman Sims, Bunny Briggs, Steve Condos, Jimmy Slyde, Terrence E. McNally, Arthur Duncan, Harold Nicholas, Barbara Perry, Lloyd Kino, Etta James, Jeffrey Josephson, Timmy Cappello

tt0098442