HDRip

France

7.5

01 January 2007

Synopsis

Tank on the Moon (2007)

The incredible story of two small robots sent by the Soviets to the moon. Designed in secrecy by Soviet laboratories in the 1960’s, this is one of the greatest technological achievements in the history of the USSR. With former USSR space archives, along with recollections by several of the key participants in the Lunokhod program, the true story of the Russian lunar robots, can finally be told!
Jean Afanassieff
Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong, Leonid Brezhnev

