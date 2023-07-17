Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Tank on the Moon (2007) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Buzz Aldrin,
Leonid Brezhnev,
Neil Armstrong
Sutradara
Jean Afanassieff
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
7.5/
10from
61users
Diterbitkan
01 January 2007
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Tank on the Moon (2007)
The incredible story of two small robots sent by the Soviets to the moon. Designed in secrecy by Soviet laboratories in the 1960’s, this is one of the greatest technological achievements in the history of the USSR. With former USSR space archives, along with recollections by several of the key participants in the Lunokhod program, the true story of the Russian lunar robots, can finally be told!
