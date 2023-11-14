IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 7,348 users

Diterbitkan 21 November 2001

Oleh mamat

Tanguy (2001)

Tanguy is 28 years old and still living with his parents. They think it’s time he moves out. He doesn’t, so they hatch a plan.

Étienne Chatiliez

Éric Berger, Sabine Azéma, André Dussollier, Hélène Duc, Aurore Clément, Jean-Paul Rouve, André Wilms, Richard Guedj, Roger Van Hool, Nathalie Krebs, Sachi Kawamata, Annelise Hesme, Jacques Boudet, Philippe Laudenbach, Delphine Sérina, Arlette Thomas, Christiane Millet, Bunny Godillot, Sandrine Le Berre, Niels Dubost, Anthony Paliotti, Thomas Derichebourg, François Vincentelli, Jean-Pierre Jorris, Patrick Bouchitey, Philippe Gildas, Jean-Louis Annaloro, Pomme Bourcart, Jézabel Carpi, Didier Caron, Tony D’Amario, Tony Gaultier, Valérie Druguet, Julie Fournier, Arthur Gigan, Victor Gigan, Tatiana Gousseff, Jean-Michel Lahmi, Jérôme Valat, Nicolas Lemaître, Emmanuelle Lepoutre, Li Fang, Matthew McChesney, Philippe Maymat, Elvire Melliere, Olivier Pajot, John Paval, Christophe Ratandra, Arnaud Riou, Airy Routier, Marielle Saintignon, Francia Seguy, Herma Vos, Jiang Hong, Zhenhuan Xiao, Hongwu Wang, Shuxian Li, Tian Fenglai, Patrick Tesson

tt0274155