IMDb 5.5 / 10 from 2,603 users

Diterbitkan 02 November 2001

Oleh mamat

Tangled (2001)

A young man is found bruised, beaten and stumbling down a secluded road. As the police try to piece together what happened, the convoluted relationship between a young woman and her two suitors gradually emerges.

Jay Lowi

Rachael Leigh Cook, Shawn Hatosy, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Estella Warren, Lorraine Bracco, Dwayne Hill, Joyce Gordon, Jane Moffat, Robert McKenna

tt0238137