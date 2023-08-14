Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Tangled (2001) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Canada
Bintang film
Dwayne Hill,
Estella Warren,
Jane Moffat,
Jonathan Rhys Meyers,
Joyce Gordon,
Lorraine Bracco,
Rachael Leigh Cook,
Robert McKenna,
Shawn Hatosy
Sutradara
Jay Lowi
IMDb
5.5/
10from
2,603users
Diterbitkan
02 November 2001
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Tangled (2001)
A young man is found bruised, beaten and stumbling down a secluded road. As the police try to piece together what happened, the convoluted relationship between a young woman and her two suitors gradually emerges.
Jay Lowi
Rachael Leigh Cook, Shawn Hatosy, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Estella Warren, Lorraine Bracco, Dwayne Hill, Joyce Gordon, Jane Moffat, Robert McKenna
tt0238137