Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Talons of the Eagle (1992) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Canada
Bintang film
Angela Asher,
Benjamin Teh,
Billy Blanks,
Eric Lee,
Harry Mok,
Ho Chow,
Jalal Merhi,
James Hong,
Kelly Gallant,
Matthias Hues
Sutradara
Michael Kennedy
IMDb
4.9/
10from
588users
Diterbitkan
06 November 1992
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Talons of the Eagle (1992)
After 3 DEA agents are killed by crime boss Mr. Li (Hong), the DEA reluctantly calls in New York cop and martial arts expert Tyler Wilson (Blanks) and sends him undercover on assignment to Toronto to team up with Canadian vice cop Michael Reeds (Merhi). Wilson and Reeds must infiltrate Li’s gang, so enter a martial arts tournament that Mr Li is known to attend to recruit talent.
Michael Kennedy
Jalal Merhi, Billy Blanks, James Hong, Priscilla Barnes, Matthias Hues, Harry Mok, Kelly Gallant, Benjamin Teh, Eric Lee, Ho Chow, Susan Horton, Angela Asher, Roland Alexander
tt0105530