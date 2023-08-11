  1. Home
  3. Tales from the Golden Age (2009)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Romania

IMDb

7.8

/

10

from

5,886

users

Diterbitkan

29 May 2009

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Tales from the Golden Age (2009)

Tales from the Golden Age is composed of 6 unconventional short stories, each one dealing with the late communist period in Romania, told through its urban myths from the perspective of ordinary people. The title of the film refers to the alluded “Golden Age” of the last 15 years of Ceauşescu’s regime.
Cristian Mungiu, Hanno Höfer, Constantin Popescu Jr., Ioana Uricaru, Răzvan Marculescu
Tania Popa, Diana Cavallioti, Radu Iacoban, Vlad Ivanov, Liliana Mocanu, Alexandru Potocean, Teodor Corban, Emanuel Pârvu, Călin Chirilă, Romeo Tudor, Avram Birău, Paul Dunca, Viorel Comănici, Ion Sapdaru, Virginia Mirea, Eugenia Bosânceanu, Ingrid Bisu

Diterbitkan

Agustus 12, 2023 6:23 am

Durasi

