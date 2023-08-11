Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Tales from the Golden Age (2009) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Romania
Bintang film
Alexandru Potocean,
Avram Birău,
Călin Chirilă,
Diana Cavallioti,
Emanuel Pârvu,
Eugenia Bosânceanu,
Ingrid Bisu,
Ion Sapdaru,
Liliana Mocanu,
Paul Dunca
IMDb
7.8/
10from
5,886users
Diterbitkan
29 May 2009
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Tales from the Golden Age (2009)
Tales from the Golden Age is composed of 6 unconventional short stories, each one dealing with the late communist period in Romania, told through its urban myths from the perspective of ordinary people. The title of the film refers to the alluded “Golden Age” of the last 15 years of Ceauşescu’s regime.
Cristian Mungiu, Hanno Höfer, Constantin Popescu Jr., Ioana Uricaru, Răzvan Marculescu
Tania Popa, Diana Cavallioti, Radu Iacoban, Vlad Ivanov, Liliana Mocanu, Alexandru Potocean, Teodor Corban, Emanuel Pârvu, Călin Chirilă, Romeo Tudor, Avram Birău, Paul Dunca, Viorel Comănici, Ion Sapdaru, Virginia Mirea, Eugenia Bosânceanu, Ingrid Bisu
tt1422122