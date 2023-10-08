IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 1,655 users

Symptoms (1974)

A young woman is invited by her girlfriend, who lives in an English country mansion, to stay there with her. The estate, however, isn’t quite what it seems–and neither is the friend who issued the invitation.

José Ramón Larraz

Angela Pleasence, Peter Vaughan, Lorna Heilbron, Nancy Nevinson, Ronald O’Neil, Marie-Paule Mailleux, Mike Grady, Raymond Huntley

