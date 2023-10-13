IMDb 7 / 10 from 24,755 users

Diterbitkan 10 September 1994

Oleh mamat

Swimming with Sharks (1994)

Guy is a young film executive who’s willing to do whatever it takes to make it in Hollywood. He begins working for famed producer Buddy Ackerman, a domineering, manipulative, coldhearted boss. When Guy also finds out that his cynical girlfriend, Dawn, has been using sex as a career move, he reaches his limit. Guy decides to exact revenge on Buddy by kidnapping him and subjecting him to cruel and unusual punishment.

George Huang, Diane H. Newman, Rebecca Fulton, Michael Proust

Kevin Spacey, Frank Whaley, Michelle Forbes, Benicio del Toro, T.E. Russell, Roy Dotrice, Matthew Flint, Patrick Fischler, Jerry Levine

tt0114594