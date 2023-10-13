  1. Home
Swimming with Sharks (1994)

Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

IMDb

7

/

10

from

24,755

users

Diterbitkan

10 September 1994

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Swimming with Sharks (1994)

Guy is a young film executive who’s willing to do whatever it takes to make it in Hollywood. He begins working for famed producer Buddy Ackerman, a domineering, manipulative, coldhearted boss. When Guy also finds out that his cynical girlfriend, Dawn, has been using sex as a career move, he reaches his limit. Guy decides to exact revenge on Buddy by kidnapping him and subjecting him to cruel and unusual punishment.
George Huang, Diane H. Newman, Rebecca Fulton, Michael Proust
Kevin Spacey, Frank Whaley, Michelle Forbes, Benicio del Toro, T.E. Russell, Roy Dotrice, Matthew Flint, Patrick Fischler, Jerry Levine

Diterbitkan

Oktober 13, 2023 10:12 pm

Durasi

