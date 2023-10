IMDb 7.0 / 10 from 3,443 users

Diterbitkan 27 February 2003

Oleh mamat

Swimming Upstream (2003)

A young man aspiring for recognition of his talents battles against his estranged father’s sentiment towards him as the father deals with his own demons.

Russell Mulcahy

Geoffrey Rush, Judy Davis, Jesse Spencer, Tim Draxl, Deborah Kennedy, David Hoflin, Craig Horner, Brittany Byrnes, Mitchell Dellevergin, Thomas Davidson, Kain O’Keeffe, Robert Quinn, Keeara Byrnes, Mark Hembrow, Simon Burvill-Holmes, Melissa Thomas

tt0326664