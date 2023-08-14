IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 2,053 users

Diterbitkan 23 February 1984

Oleh mamat

Swann in Love (1984)

In early 20th century, Charles Swann, a young and wealthy dandy, spends most of his time hanging out with the old nobility, notably the Duke and Duchess of Guermantes. He is madly in love with a pretty demi-mondaine, Odette de Crécy. Idle, Swann surrenders complacently to the torments of jealousy. After hours of suffering, he manages to spend a night with Odette. In the morning, he believes that ultimately, this one is “not his type”. However, we find him, many years later, alongside Odette who, now his wife, gave him a daughter. In the company of Baron de Charlus, brother of the Duchess of Guermantes, he wonders about the failure of his sentimental life, so far removed from this absolute he dreamed of.

Volker Schlöndorff

Jeremy Irons, Ornella Muti, Alain Delon, Fanny Ardant, Marie-Christine Barrault, Anne Bennent, Nathalie Juvet, Charlotte Kerr, Catherine Lachens, Philippine Pascal, Charlotte de Turckheim, Nicolas Baby, Jean-François Balmer, Jacques Boudet, Jean-Pierre Coffe, Roland Topor

tt0088315