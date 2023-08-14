Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Swann in Love (1984) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Alain Delon,
Anne Bennent,
Catherine Lachens,
Charlotte De Turckheim,
Charlotte Kerr,
Fanny Ardant,
Jacques Boudet,
Jean-François Balmer,
Jean-Pierre Coffe,
Jeremy Irons
Sutradara
Volker Schlondorff
IMDb
6.5/
10from
2,053users
Diterbitkan
23 February 1984
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Swann in Love (1984)
In early 20th century, Charles Swann, a young and wealthy dandy, spends most of his time hanging out with the old nobility, notably the Duke and Duchess of Guermantes. He is madly in love with a pretty demi-mondaine, Odette de Crécy. Idle, Swann surrenders complacently to the torments of jealousy. After hours of suffering, he manages to spend a night with Odette. In the morning, he believes that ultimately, this one is “not his type”. However, we find him, many years later, alongside Odette who, now his wife, gave him a daughter. In the company of Baron de Charlus, brother of the Duchess of Guermantes, he wonders about the failure of his sentimental life, so far removed from this absolute he dreamed of.
tt0088315