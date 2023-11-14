IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 642 users

Diterbitkan 09 March 1999

Oleh mamat

Suzy Q (1999)

A weekend in the life of a bizarre family in the sixties. Their lives will never be the same after it.

Martin Koolhoven

Carice van Houten, Roeland Fernhout, Linda van Dyck, Jack Wouterse, Michiel Huisman, Ricky Koole, Kim la Croix, Cees Geel, Andrew Richard, Miranda Raison, Hugo Koolschijn, Leonoor Pauw, Halina Reijn, Frans de Wit, Joanne Gomperts, Niek Pancras

tt0158256