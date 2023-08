IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 178 users

Diterbitkan 11 September 1982

Oleh mamat

Suspicion (1982)

A car going at 25 mph plunges into the sea at Shinko Harbour, Toyama prefecture. Inside is the local business magnate Fukutaro Shirakawa, who perishes. Riding alongside him and surviving unhurt is his second wife, Kumako. It soon comes to light that Kumako’s husband was insured for 300 million yen and she is arrested on suspicion of murdering her husband for the insurance money. The newspapers denounce her as an evil woman, while the public is in no doubt about Kumako’s crime. Ritsuko Sahara is chosen as her defence attorney but the pair clash over almost everything…

Yoshitaro Nomura, Shingo Matsubara

Kaori Momoi, Shima Iwashita, Takeshi Kaga, Akira Emoto, Kyôko Maya, Kensaku Morita, Noboru Nakaya, Takao Ito, Taketoshi Naitô, Akira Nagoya, Nenji Kobayashi, Shogen Nitta, Jiro Kawarazaki, Yasukiyo Umeno, Sadao Mizutani, Toshikatsu Tango, Kiyoshi Yamamoto, Daisuke Iijima, Yoshio Ōmori, Akiji Kobayashi, Kinji Omino, Go Endou, Hiroshi Kamiyama, Miyoko Nakamura, Yoko Shioya, Yasuko Beppu, Tetsuo Morishita, Shintarô Mishima, Takeshi Mikami, Kazuo Iwaki, Sōnosuke Oda, Hideaki Komori, Taku Kido, Akihiko Hanyû, Jun Kashima, Eitarō Ozawa, Tatsuo Matsumura, Norihei Miki, Tanie Kitabayashi, Tetsurō Tamba, Isuzu Yamada

tt0315900