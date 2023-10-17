  1. Home
  Superclasico (2011)

Superclasico (2011)

Kualitas

WEBDL

Genre

Comedy

IMDb

6.3

/

10

from

2,568

users

Diterbitkan

17 March 2011

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Superclasico (2011)

Christian is a Copenhagen wine seller on the brink of bankruptcy. Equally unsuccessful in just about every other aspect of life, it has been 17months since his wife Anna left him. Anna works as a soccer agent in Buenos Aires and now lives a life of luxury with Argentina’s top player Juan Diaz. Then one day Christian and their 16-year-old son Oscar get on a plane to Buenos Aires. Christian arrives under the pretense of wanting to sign the divorce papers, but in truth, he wants to try to win Anna back.
Ole Christian Madsen
Paprika Steen, Anders W. Berthelsen, Sebastián Estevanez, Mikael Bertelsen, Jamie Morton, Miguel Dedovich, Dafne Schiling, Adriana Mascialino, Pietro Gian, Pablo Pirrotta, Rodolfo Basile, Sérgio Amorim, German Romero, Gabriel Lobianco, Miguel Forza, Juan Alari, Gustavo Comini, Mariano Gerling, Juan Martín Guix, Nicolas Borlenghi, Juan Cruz Polimeno, Germán Cabrera, Nicolás Rocca, Mariano Caligaris, Hilario Quinteros, Adrian Garvano, Victoria Bargues, Alvaro Arocena, Mauro Arocena, Miguel Paludi, José Luis Arias, Anahi Martela, Pablo Grasso, Flavio Carvalho, Derli Prada, John Galindo, Dana Frigoli

Diterbitkan

Oktober 17, 2023 2:56 pm

Durasi

