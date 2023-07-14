IMDb 6.9 / 10 from 2,584 users

Diterbitkan 07 July 1963

Oleh mamat

Summer Magic (1963)

Mother Carey, a Bostonian widow, and her three children move to Maine. Postmaster Osh Popham helps them move into a run-down old house and fixes it up for them. It’s not entirely uninhabited, though; the owner, Mr. Hamilton, is a mysterious character away in Europe, but Osh assures them he won’t mind their living there, since he won’t be coming home for a long time yet. The children and a cousin who comes to live with them have various adventures before an unexpected visitor shows up

James Neilson

Hayley Mills, Dorothy McGuire, Burl Ives, Deborah Walley, Eddie Hodges, Una Merkel, James Mathers, Peter Brown, Wendy Turner, James Stacy, Michael J. Pollard, Norman Leavitt, O. Z. Whitehead, Jan Stine, Harry Holcombe, Eddie Quillan, Hilda Plowright

tt0057542