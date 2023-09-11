  1. Home
  Sukkubus (1989)

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Sukkubus (1989) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Germany

IMDb

5.9

/

10

from

347

users

Diterbitkan

10 August 1989

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Sukkubus (1989)

Sometime during the 19th century in Switzerland: After a delirious night of drinking, three herdsmen who are all alone in the alps with their kettle, create a female doll from cloth and a strangely formed wooden root. When their creation comes to life in form of an evil and beautiful female demon, they have to fear for their lives…
Christoph Schlingensief, Georg Tressler
Peter Simonischek, Giovanni Früh, Andy Voß, Pamela Prati

Diterbitkan

September 12, 2023 1:12 am

Durasi

