Sukkubus (1989)

Sometime during the 19th century in Switzerland: After a delirious night of drinking, three herdsmen who are all alone in the alps with their kettle, create a female doll from cloth and a strangely formed wooden root. When their creation comes to life in form of an evil and beautiful female demon, they have to fear for their lives…

Christoph Schlingensief, Georg Tressler

Peter Simonischek, Giovanni Früh, Andy Voß, Pamela Prati

