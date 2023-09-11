Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Sukkubus (1989) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Germany
Bintang film
Andy Voß,
Giovanni Früh,
Pamela Prati,
Peter Simonischek
Sutradara
Christoph Schlingensief,
Georg Tressler
IMDb
5.9/
10from
347users
Diterbitkan
10 August 1989
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Sukkubus (1989)
Sometime during the 19th century in Switzerland: After a delirious night of drinking, three herdsmen who are all alone in the alps with their kettle, create a female doll from cloth and a strangely formed wooden root. When their creation comes to life in form of an evil and beautiful female demon, they have to fear for their lives…
Christoph Schlingensief, Georg Tressler
Peter Simonischek, Giovanni Früh, Andy Voß, Pamela Prati
tt0098410