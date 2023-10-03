IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 539 users

Sudden Fury (1975)

Fred is a psychotic entrepreneur who hopes to convince his wife Janet to invest in a shady land deal. The wife refuses, and the couple continue their heated argument while driving through the Ontario backwoods. When their car crashes, Janet is seriously injured, but Fred leaves the scene, hoping that his wife won’t last the night.

Brian Damude

Dominic Hogan, Gay Rowan, Dan Hennessey, Hollis McLaren, David Yorston, Eric Clavering, Sean McCann, Gerry Huckstep, Steve Weston

