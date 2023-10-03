Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Sudden Fury (1975) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Canada
Bintang film
Dan Hennessey,
David Yorston,
Dominic Hogan,
Eric Clavering,
Gay Rowan,
Gerry Huckstep,
Hollis McLaren,
Sean McCann,
Steve Weston
Sutradara
Brian Damude
IMDb
6.6/
10from
539users
Diterbitkan
07 November 1975
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Sudden Fury (1975)
Fred is a psychotic entrepreneur who hopes to convince his wife Janet to invest in a shady land deal. The wife refuses, and the couple continue their heated argument while driving through the Ontario backwoods. When their car crashes, Janet is seriously injured, but Fred leaves the scene, hoping that his wife won’t last the night.
