Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Subspecies V: Blood Rise (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Anders Hove,
Denice Duff,
Jakov Marjanović,
Kevin Spirtas,
Marko Filipović,
Olivera Peruničić,
Petar Arsić,
Staša Nikolić,
Yulia Graut
Sutradara
Ted Nicolaou
Genre
Horror
IMDb
6.0/
10from
154users
Diterbitkan
15 May 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Subspecies V: Blood Rise (2023)
Stolen by crusaders on the night of his birth, Radu (Anders Hove) has no knowledge of his bloodline: his mother is a demon; his father is a vampire. Trained and exploited by a brotherhood of mystic monks to slay all enemies of the church, fate brings him back one night to the castle of his father, armed with the monster-slaying Sword of Laertes, to destroy the vampire Vladislas and reclaim a holy relic: The Bloodstone. The events of that night turn Radu from a noble man into a vampire with no master, setting him on a centuries-long quest for sustenance, and companionship, for the treacherous one who stole him from the sun, and for the Bloodstone he hopes will bring him peace.
Ted Nicolaou
Anders Hove, Denice Duff, Kevin Spirtas, Staša Nikolić, Petar Arsić, Olivera Peruničić, Yulia Graut, Jakov Marjanović, Marko Filipović
tt11075540