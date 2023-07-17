IMDb 6.0 / 10 from 154 users

Subspecies V: Blood Rise (2023)

Stolen by crusaders on the night of his birth, Radu (Anders Hove) has no knowledge of his bloodline: his mother is a demon; his father is a vampire. Trained and exploited by a brotherhood of mystic monks to slay all enemies of the church, fate brings him back one night to the castle of his father, armed with the monster-slaying Sword of Laertes, to destroy the vampire Vladislas and reclaim a holy relic: The Bloodstone. The events of that night turn Radu from a noble man into a vampire with no master, setting him on a centuries-long quest for sustenance, and companionship, for the treacherous one who stole him from the sun, and for the Bloodstone he hopes will bring him peace.

Ted Nicolaou

Anders Hove, Denice Duff, Kevin Spirtas, Staša Nikolić, Petar Arsić, Olivera Peruničić, Yulia Graut, Jakov Marjanović, Marko Filipović

