  1. Home
  2. Horror
  3. Subspecies V: Blood Rise (2023)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Subspecies V: Blood Rise (2023)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Subspecies V: Blood Rise (2023). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Subspecies V: Blood Rise (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Subspecies V: Blood Rise (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

Genre

Horror

IMDb

6.0

/

10

from

154

users

Diterbitkan

15 May 2023

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Subspecies V: Blood Rise (2023)

Stolen by crusaders on the night of his birth, Radu (Anders Hove) has no knowledge of his bloodline: his mother is a demon; his father is a vampire. Trained and exploited by a brotherhood of mystic monks to slay all enemies of the church, fate brings him back one night to the castle of his father, armed with the monster-slaying Sword of Laertes, to destroy the vampire Vladislas and reclaim a holy relic: The Bloodstone. The events of that night turn Radu from a noble man into a vampire with no master, setting him on a centuries-long quest for sustenance, and companionship, for the treacherous one who stole him from the sun, and for the Bloodstone he hopes will bring him peace.
Ted Nicolaou
Anders Hove, Denice Duff, Kevin Spirtas, Staša Nikolić, Petar Arsić, Olivera Peruničić, Yulia Graut, Jakov Marjanović, Marko Filipović

Diterbitkan

Juli 17, 2023 10:33 pm

Durasi

21Cineplex Subspecies V: Blood Rise (2023)

Bioskop 21 Subspecies V: Blood Rise (2023)

Bioskop Online Subspecies V: Blood Rise (2023)

Bioskop168 Subspecies V: Blood Rise (2023)

BioskopKeren Subspecies V: Blood Rise (2023)

Cinemaindo Subspecies V: Blood Rise (2023)

Download Subspecies V: Blood Rise (2023)

Download Film Subspecies V: Blood Rise (2023)

Download Movie Subspecies V: Blood Rise (2023)

Layar Kaca 21 Subspecies V: Blood Rise (2023)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share