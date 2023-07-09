IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 648 users

Diterbitkan 03 October 1942

Oleh mamat

Street of Chance (1942)

In this Cornell Woolrich thriller, a man’s memory is recovered after being injured by falling construction material. Discovering a year-long lapse, he returns to his old life and discovers a lot of mysterious happenings.

Jack Hively

Burgess Meredith, Claire Trevor, Louise Platt, Sheldon Leonard, Frieda Inescort, Jerome Cowan, Adeline De Walt Reynolds, Arthur Loft, Clancy Cooper, Paul Phillips, Keith Richards, Ann Doran, Cliff Clark, Edwin Maxwell

tt0035388