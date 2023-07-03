IMDb 7.0 / 10 from 1,210 users

Diterbitkan 28 July 2017

Oleh LIN

Step (2017)

The senior year of a girls’ high school step team in inner-city Baltimore is documented, as they try to become the first in their families to attend college. The girls strive to make their dancing a success against the backdrop of social unrest in their troubled city.

Amanda Lipitz

Paula Dofat, Cori Grainger, Tayla Solomon, Blessin Giraldo

