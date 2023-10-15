IMDb 6.1 / 10 from 2,129 users

Stagecoach (1966)

A group of unlikely travelling companions find themselves on the same stagecoach to Cheyenne. They include a drunken doctor, a bar girl who’s been thrown out of town, a professional gambler, a travelling liquor salesman, a banker who has decided to embezzle money, a gun-slinger out for revenge and a young woman going to join her army captain husband. All have secrets but when they are set upon by an Indian war party and then a family of outlaws, they find they must all work together if they are to stay alive.

Gordon Douglas

Ann-Margret, Red Buttons, Mike Connors, Bing Crosby, Robert Cummings, Van Heflin, Alex Cord, Slim Pickens, Stefanie Powers, Keenan Wynn, Joseph Hoover, Brad Weston

