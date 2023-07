IMDb 5.8 / 10 from 76 users

Spy Games (1989)

A japanese singer believes her father has been kidnapped. She goes to Hong Kong to find him.

David Wu

Kenny Bee, Noriko Izumoto, Joey Wong, Michael Chan, Saburo Tokito, Waise Lee, Maggie Cheung Hoh-Yee, Liu Wai-Hung, Philip Chan, Lam Chung, Wong San, Asami Yoshikawa

