IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 333 users

Diterbitkan 17 April 1992

Oleh LIN

Spider (1992)

A young woman agrees to model for an artist as Virgin Mary. His strange influence triggers her repressed sexual urges causing her to have delusions and nightmares about spiders and other grotesque imagery.

Vasilijs Mass

Aurelija Anuzhite, Mirdza Martinsone, Liubomiras Laucevicius, Saulius Balandis, Algirdas Paulavičius, Romualds Ancāns, Oļģerts Kroders

tt0193660