HDRip

HDRip

Italy

Italy

IMDb

5.9

/

10

from

1,299

users

15 March 1991

15 March 1991

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Speaking of the Devil (1991)

Bull Webster is a taxi driver with some work problems on his hands: the Spider Corporation, a giant financial holding company, has decided to buy out his taxi co-operative in order to make it go bankrupt and purchase its land at a low cost.
Enzo G. Castellari, Enzo Barboni, Stefania Girolami Goodwin, Gaia Gorrini, Victor Tourjansky, Andrea Girolami
Bud Spencer, Carol Alt, Thierry Lhermitte, Sharon Madden, Sean Arnold, Riccardo Pizzuti, Diamy Spencer, Ian Bannen, Jean Sorel, Mike Kirton, Sasha Desko, Bert Sheldon, Mike Madrid, Barry Schreiber, Teddy Milford, Roland Logan, Stephen Edward, Donatella, Fred Ornstein, Parris Buckner, Ken Little, Stan Kaplan, Mark Allen, Lee Duval, Brent Burns, Julian Obyrd, Raul San, Elmer Bailey, Barry Hober, Art Musto, Patrick Sullivan, Fritz Dominique, Barry Mizerski, Michael Sandler, Dee Dering, Raiko Seims, Dianna Wagner, Milton Tom Cohen, Brooke Backer, Bill Wohrman, Caron Convett, Rhonda Leconde, A.J. Dasker, Marina Kuana, Chung Wai Lui, Judson Lee, Minh Nguyen

Diterbitkan

Oktober 15, 2023 7:23 pm

Durasi

