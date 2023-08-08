  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Uk

Bintang film

Sutradara

IMDb

7.3

/

10

from

439

users

Diterbitkan

04 November 2011

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Sound It Out (2011)

Over the last five years an independent record shop has closed in the UK every three days. SOUND IT OUT is a documentary portrait of the very last surviving vinyl record shop in Teesside, North East England. A cultural haven in one of the most deprived areas in the UK, SOUND IT OUT documents a place that is thriving against the odds and the local community that keeps it alive. Directed by Jeanie Finlay who grew up three miles from the shop. A distinctive, funny and intimate film about men, the North and the irreplaceable role music plays in our lives. High Fidelity with a Northern Accent.
Jeanie Finlay

Diterbitkan

Agustus 8, 2023 10:33 pm

Durasi

