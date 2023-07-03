IMDb 3.9 / 10 from 9,353 users

Diterbitkan 06 September 2001

Oleh LIN

Soul Survivors (2001)

A college freshman involved in a fatal car crash discovers she may not have survived after all when she becomes caught between the worlds of the living and the dead.

Stephen Carpenter, Don H. Julien, Jon Mallard, Sam Hill, Heather Pollock

Melissa Sagemiller, Wes Bentley, Casey Affleck, Eliza Dushku, Angela Featherstone, Luke Wilson, Allen Hamilton, Ken Moreno, Carl Paoli, Barbara E. Robertson, Richard Pickren, Candace Kroslak, Ryan Kitley, Rick Snyder, T.J. Jagodowski, Christine Dunford, Scott Benjaminson, Amy Farrington, Danny Goldberg

tt0218619