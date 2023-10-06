  1. Home
Sophie Scholl: The Final Days (2005)

Negara

Germany

Diterbitkan

13 February 2005

Synopsis

Sophie Scholl: The Final Days (2005)

In 1943, as Hitler continues to wage war across Europe, a group of college students mount an underground resistance movement in Munich. Dedicated expressly to the downfall of the monolithic Third Reich war machine, they call themselves the White Rose. One of its few female members, Sophie Scholl is captured during a dangerous mission to distribute pamphlets on campus with her brother Hans. Unwavering in her convictions and loyalty to the White Rose, her cross-examination by the Gestapo quickly escalates into a searing test of wills as Scholl delivers a passionate call to freedom and personal responsibility.
Marc Rothemund
Julia Jentsch, Fabian Hinrichs, Alexander Held, Johanna Gastdorf, André Hennicke, Florian Stetter, Maximilian Brückner, Johannes Suhm, Jörg Hube, Petra Kelling, Franz Staber, Lilli Jung, Norbert Heckner, Klaus Händl, Maria Hofstätter, Wolfgang Pregler, Christian Hoening, Paul Herwig, Walter Hess, Anne Clausen, Anton Figl, Dieter Rupp, Johannes Herrschmann, Joachim Höppner, Franco Moscon

