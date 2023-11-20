IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 399 users

Diterbitkan 07 March 1952

Oleh mamat

Something to Live For (1952)

Aging advertising executive Alan Miller is a recovered alcoholic who now does interventions on behalf of Alcoholics Anonymous, is called by the elevator operator of a residential hotel to come and intervene in the case of one of the guests, struggling Broadway actress Jenny Carey. The two find they have even more in common than their taste for drink. But Jenny wants to put an end to their romance because Alan is a married man, who moreover is the father of two children. How will Jenny and Alan resolve their feelings without destroying Alan’s marriage?

George Stevens, Fred Guiol, John R. Coonan

Joan Fontaine, Ray Milland, Teresa Wright, Richard Derr, Douglas Dick, Herbert Heyes, Harry Bellaver, Paul Valentine, Ed Agresti, Alex Akimoff, Eric Alden, Erville Alderson, Richard Barron, Lavonne Battle, Genevieve Bell, Mari Blanchard, Raymond Bond, Nick Borgani, Helen Brown, Ivan Browning, Sue Carlton, Douglas Carter, Maurice Cass, Lillian Clayes, Tom Coleman, Robert Cornthwaite, Gerald Courtemarche, Dulcie Day, Gloria Dea, Josette Deegan, Jack Deery, Helen Dickson, Don Dillaway, King Donovan, Bess Flowers, Jody Gilbert, Joseph J. Greene, Robert Haines, Peter Hansen, Marcoreta Hellman, James Horne, John Indrisano, Sherry Jackson, Jerry James, Kenner G. Kemp, Donald Kerr, Paul King, Al Kunde, Ann Kunde, Jeanne Lafayette, Rudy Lee, George Lynn, Wilbur Mack, Paul Maxey, Mathew McCue, Harold Miller, Pat Mitchell, Ida Moore, Diana Mumby, Forbes Murray, Paul Newlan, Barry Norton, William H. O’Brien, William J. O’Brien, Patsy O’Byrne, Frank Orth, Eddie Phillips, Jessie Proctor, Sally Rawlinson, Kasey Rogers, Victor Romito, Jean Ruth, Cosmo Sardo, Rolfe Sedan, Cora Shannon, Bill Sheehan, Charles Sherlock, Douglas Spencer, Helen Spring, Robert St. Angelo, Bert Stevens, Hal Taggart, Arthur Tovey, Kerry Vaughn, Dorothy Vernon

tt0045174