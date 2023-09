IMDb 7.3 / 10 from 7,051 users

Diterbitkan 25 December 1958

Oleh mamat

Some Came Running (1958)

A former novelist returns to his small Midwest town after serving in the Army during WWII, to the chagrin of his social-climbing brother, and becomes close with an easy-going professional gambler and torn between two very different women.

Vincente Minnelli, William McGarry

Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Shirley MacLaine, Martha Hyer, Arthur Kennedy, Nancy Gates, Leora Dana, Betty Lou Keim, Larry Gates, Steve Peck, Connie Gilchrist, Ned Wever, Jan Arvan, Arthur Berkeley, George Brengel, John Brennan, George Calliga, Steve Carruthers, George Cisar, Bud Cokes, Carole Conn, Chuck Courtney, Paul Cristo, Sheryl Deauville, Roy Engel, Franklyn Farnum, Joe Gray, Don Haggerty, Stuart Holmes, Anthony Jochim, James Jones, Donald Kerr, Len Lesser, Leota Lorraine, Denny Miller, Frank Mitchell, Monty O’Grady, Carmen Phillips, Ric Roman, Marion Ross, Lili Rosson, John Roy, Paul Russell, William Schallert, Scott Seaton, George E. Stone, Albert T. Viola, Geraldine Wall, Dave White

tt0052218