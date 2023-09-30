Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Solomon and Gaenor (1999) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
David Horovitch,
Ioan Gruffudd,
Mark Lewis Jones,
Maureen Lipman,
Nia Roberts,
Steffan Rhodri,
Sue Jones-Davies,
William Thomas
Sutradara
Paul Morrison
IMDb
6.8/
10from
1,427users
Diterbitkan
30 April 1999
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Solomon and Gaenor (1999)
A young Jew in 1911 Wales tries to make his living by selling fabrics door to door, but to do so he must hide his nationality. On one of his sales he meets and falls in love with a demure young woman with a strong-willed father and a Jew-hating brother. The two fall in love and she becomes pregnant, but only then does she learn of his ethnic background. When anti-Jewish riots break out, the two are forced to flee and become separated.
Paul Morrison
Ioan Gruffudd, Nia Roberts, Sue Jones-Davies, William Thomas, Mark Lewis Jones, Maureen Lipman, David Horovitch, Steffan Rhodri
tt0181830