Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Solomon and Gaenor (1999) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Uk

Sutradara

IMDb

6.8

/

10

from

1,427

users

Diterbitkan

30 April 1999

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Solomon and Gaenor (1999)

A young Jew in 1911 Wales tries to make his living by selling fabrics door to door, but to do so he must hide his nationality. On one of his sales he meets and falls in love with a demure young woman with a strong-willed father and a Jew-hating brother. The two fall in love and she becomes pregnant, but only then does she learn of his ethnic background. When anti-Jewish riots break out, the two are forced to flee and become separated.
Paul Morrison
Ioan Gruffudd, Nia Roberts, Sue Jones-Davies, William Thomas, Mark Lewis Jones, Maureen Lipman, David Horovitch, Steffan Rhodri

Diterbitkan

September 30, 2023 7:50 am

Durasi

