IMDb 5.7 / 10 from 2,021 users

Sodom and Gomorrah (1962)

Lot leads his people to a fertile valley adjacent to the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah, hotbeds of vice and corruption ruled by the merciless Queen Bera. When Lot orders a dam to be busted in order to prevent the destruction of the cities by the attacking Helamites, the queen, in gratitude, allows Lot’s people to settle in Sodom. Soon, however, the veneer of civilization begins crumbling as Lot and the Hebrews become corrupted by the Sodomites.

Sergio Leone, Robert Aldrich

Stewart Granger, Stanley Baker, Pier Angeli, Rossana Podestà, Rik Battaglia, Anouk Aimée, Alice Kessler, Ellen Kessler, Gabriele Tinti, Armando Fracassi

tt0056504