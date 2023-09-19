IMDb 6.9 / 10 from 155 users

Diterbitkan 17 August 2023

Oleh LIN

Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie (2023)

Quiet, kindhearted introvert Marcie has lots of brilliant ideas to help her friends achieve goals and solve problems. But when the world takes notice and the spotlight lands on her, sharing those ideas becomes a challenge.

Raymond S. Persi

Arianna McDonald, Lexi Perri, Etienne Kellici, Antonina Battrick, Isabella Leo, Wyatt White, Caleb Bellavance, Lucien Duncan-Reid, Natasha Nathan, Charlie Boyle, Maya Misaljevic, Terry McGurrin, Rob Tinkler, Will Bhaneja, Jackson Reid, Jacob Mazeral, Emily Mitchell, Joshua Obasi, Owen Ross

tt27865284