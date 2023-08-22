  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

4.6

/

10

from

699

users

Diterbitkan

18 October 2019

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Sleeping With My Student (2019)

New school headmaster and single mother Kathy discovers her vacation fling with charming 18-year-old Ian was no accident when he transfers to her school targeting Kathy and her teenage daughter Bree in a deadly scheme. Ian wants revenge as he believes Kathy is responsible for splitting up his family ultimately leading to his father’s death. Kathy will need to uncover Ian’s motives quickly if she hopes to protect herself and Bree from his dangerous threats.
Tom Shell
Gina Holden, Jessica Belkin, Mitchell Hoog, David Lipper, Gerald Webb, Novi Brown, Jordan Monaghan, Annie Marie Young, Olivia Bak, Jen L. Burry, Tim Eliot, Leigh Strimbeck, Steve Humphreys, Josh Nuncio, Alex D. Jennings, Jonathon Olivo, Jojo Cottle

Diterbitkan

Agustus 22, 2023 10:19 pm

Durasi

