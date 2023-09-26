Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Six Weeks (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Hungary
Bintang film
András Mészáros,
Anna Györgyi,
Katalin Román,
Katalin Takács,
Kitti Keresztesi,
Lana Szczaurski,
Móni Balsai,
Zsuzsanna Járó
Sutradara
Noémi Veronika Szakonyi
Genre
Drama
IMDb
0/
10from
0users
Diterbitkan
17 August 2022
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Six Weeks (2022)
Zsófi, a rebellious teenager, lives in a tiny flat with her little sister, Mesi, and her unstable mother, Bea. Zsófi discovers late that she is pregnant and decides to give up her baby through open adoption to an infertile couple. Bea cannot accept her daughter’s decision, but she does not realize that neither Zsófi, nor the circumstances, are suitable to welcome a newborn. Zsófi has always had to behave like a grown-up, working and making sensible decisions, instead of her mother and for her sister. She is still in high school and her only advantage is her table tennis career, for which she works assiduously. She plans the adoption thoroughly with the help of a social worker. Following the birth, she is given six weeks by law to change her mind and ask for her child back. She seems to be able to control her feelings ruthlessly and continue towards the goals she has set. At the same time, her maternal feelings intensify, doubts arise, and she slowly begins to question her decisions.
