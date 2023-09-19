IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 708 users

Sitting in Bars with Cake (2023)

Extrovert Corinne convinces Jane, a shy, talented baker, to commit to a year of bringing cakes to bars, to help her meet people and build confidence. But when Corinne receives a life-altering diagnosis, the pair faces a challenge unlike anything they’ve experienced before.

Trish Sie

Yara Shahidi, Odessa A’zion, Bette Midler, Ron Livingston, Maia Mitchell, Aaron Domínguez, Rish Shah, Martha Kelly, Adina Porter, Navid Negahban, Simone Recasner, Will Ropp, Charlie Morgan Patton, Rashaun Sibley, Casey Burke, Diep Tran, Reshma Gajjar, Kayla Njeri, Jeremy Olson, Andrew Goetten

