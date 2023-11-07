IMDb 3.2 / 10 from 1,205 users

Diterbitkan 07 May 2011

Oleh mamat

Sinbad and the Minotaur (2011)

Sinbad, armed with rumors of ancient gold, finds himself sneaking into the desert camp of the evil sorcerer Al-Jibar. Hidden among the many relics is an ivory scroll case containing the logs of the pirate Captain Minos, which will lead Sinbad to the golden head of the Colossus of Rhodes.

Karl Zwicky

Manu Bennett, Holly Brisley, Lily Brown, Vivienne Abitia, Steven Grives, Jared Robinsen, Brad McMurray, David Vallon, Lauren Horner, Rebecca Conroy, Fleur Thompson, Selwi Greensill, Pacharo Mzembe, Derek Boyer, Dimitri Baveas, Sam Elia, Nick Pendragon, Eugen Bekafigo, Terrence Antoniak

tt1577065