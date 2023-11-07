Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Sinbad and the Minotaur (2011) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
BluRay
Negara
Australia
Bintang film
Brad McMurray,
David Vallon,
Derek Boyer,
Dimitri Baveas,
Eugen Bekafigo,
Fleur Thompson,
Holly Brisley,
Jared Robinsen,
Lauren Horner,
Lily Brown
Sutradara
Karl Zwicky
IMDb
3.2/
10from
1,205users
Diterbitkan
07 May 2011
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Sinbad and the Minotaur (2011)
Sinbad, armed with rumors of ancient gold, finds himself sneaking into the desert camp of the evil sorcerer Al-Jibar. Hidden among the many relics is an ivory scroll case containing the logs of the pirate Captain Minos, which will lead Sinbad to the golden head of the Colossus of Rhodes.
Karl Zwicky
Manu Bennett, Holly Brisley, Lily Brown, Vivienne Abitia, Steven Grives, Jared Robinsen, Brad McMurray, David Vallon, Lauren Horner, Rebecca Conroy, Fleur Thompson, Selwi Greensill, Pacharo Mzembe, Derek Boyer, Dimitri Baveas, Sam Elia, Nick Pendragon, Eugen Bekafigo, Terrence Antoniak
tt1577065