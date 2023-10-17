  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Colombia

IMDb

5.1

/

10

from

339

users

Diterbitkan

23 July 2010

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Sin tetas no hay paraíso (2010)

Catalina is a young, beautiful girl living in extreme poverty with her brother Bayron and her mother Hilda. She becomes obsessed with getting breast implants to get social status and money. She leaves her boyfriend Albeira and becomes a prostitute for drug dealers. In this way she will enjoy all the luxuries that she lacks. Meanwhile, her ex-boyfriend Albeira and her mother Hilda begin a relationship behind her back.
Gustavo Bolívar Moreno
Isabel Cristina Cadavid, Linda Lucía Callejas, Juan Sebastián Calero, Linda Baldrich, Fabio Restrepo, Ramiro Meneses, Miguel Varoni, Francisco Bolívar, Óscar Borda, Zulma Rey, Caroli Parra, Adelaida López, Gregorio Pernía, Giovanna Uribe

Diterbitkan

Oktober 17, 2023 5:37 pm

Durasi

