Diterbitkan 19 June 2007

Oleh LIN

Simply Actors (2007)

When undercover cops start losing their lives to drug lords who blame their demise on “poor acting”, the Police Force counters by sending Hong Kong’s Finest to acting school.

Patrick Leung Pak-Kin, Chan Hing-Kai

Jim Chim Sui-Man, Charlene Choi, Anthony Wong, Eric Tsang, Chapman To, Sandra Ng Kwun-Yu, Sammy Leung, Ha Chun-Chau, Chan Fai-hung, Suk-Yee Chan, Raymond Wong Ho-yin, Josie Ho, Jo Kuk Cho-Lam, Leung Tin, Hui Siu-Hung, Lam Suet, Isabella Leong, Wong Yau-Nam, Ann Hui, Fruit Chan, Wilson Yip, Tony Ho, Vincent Kok, Chui Tien-You, Patrick Tam, Fiona Sit, Alan Mak, Michelle Ye, Kathy Yuen

