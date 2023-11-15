  1. Home
  Simon & the Oaks (2011)

Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Germany

Sutradara

Genre

Drama

IMDb

6.5

/

10

from

3,038

users

Diterbitkan

09 December 2011

Synopsis

Simon & the Oaks (2011)

Epic story about two families and their friendship and common destiny in Sweden’s Gothenburg in the 1940s and 1950s. Told from the perspective of young Simon Larsson, who learns that he’s an adopted child who has a Jewish father from Germany. After WWII Simon travels to explore his roots – a journey that leads to the basic mysteries of the human life. After the bestselling novel by Marianne Fredriksson.
Lisa Ohlin
Bill Skarsgård, Helen Sjöholm, Jan Josef Liefers, Katharina Schüttler, Stefan Gödicke, Jonatan S. Wächter, Karl Martin Eriksson, Karl Linnertorp, Erica Löfgren, Josefin Neldén, Lena Nylén, Cecilia Nilsson, Pär Brundin, Frederik Nilsson, Iwar Wiklander, Raphaël Björkroth, Isak Cederberg, Per Holtstrand, Dellie Kamijo, Tom Lidgard, Johan Nordahl, Marcus Standoft, Hanna Hedin Hillberg

Durasi

