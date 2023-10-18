  1. Home
Silver Skates (2020)

Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Russia

IMDb

7.1

/

10

from

7,022

users

Diterbitkan

10 December 2020

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Silver Skates (2020)

1899, the Christmas-time St.Petersburg. Ice-covered rivers and canals of the capital seethe with festive activities. On the eve of the new century those who should not be destined to meet, come together. They are people from different worlds: Matvey, the son of a lamplighter, whose only treasure is his silver-plated skates; Alice is the daughter of a high-ranking official dreaming of science. Each of them has his own difficult life-story, but having accidentally met they rush forward together in pursuit of their dreams.
Michael Lockshin
Fedor Fedotov, Sonia Priss, Aleksey Guskov, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Severija Janušauskaitė, Kirill Zaytsev, Yuriy Borisov, Aleksandra Revenko, Timofey Tribuntsev, Sergey Koltakov, Yan Reshetnikov, Denis Lavant, Cathy Belton, Vasily Kopeikin, Vera Pleshanova, Mikhail Shelomentsev, Dmitry Lysenkov, Arkadiy Koval, Dmitriy Murashev, Valeriy Kukhareshin, Sergey Barkovsky, Denis Pyanov, Elena Rufanova, Sergey Zamorev, Evgeniy Kuzmin, Maxim Khanzhov, Kirill Frolov, Denis Kozinets, Anton Pulit, Aleksey Simonov, Sergey Trifonov, Kirill Baloban, Yakov Petrov, Artyom Leshchik, Valery Smekalov, Tatyana Polonskaya, Egor Bakulin, Yana Pronina, Kirill Yakushenko, Igor Pavlov

Diterbitkan

Oktober 18, 2023 2:29 pm

Durasi

