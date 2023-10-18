Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Silver Skates (2020) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Russia
Bintang film
Aleksandra Revenko,
Aleksey Guskov,
Aleksey Simonov,
Anton Pulit,
Arkadiy Koval,
Artyom Leshchik,
Cathy Belton,
Denis Kozinets,
Denis Lavant,
Denis Pyanov
Sutradara
Michael Lockshin,
Mikhail Lokshin
IMDb
7.1/
10from
7,022users
Diterbitkan
10 December 2020
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Silver Skates (2020)
1899, the Christmas-time St.Petersburg. Ice-covered rivers and canals of the capital seethe with festive activities. On the eve of the new century those who should not be destined to meet, come together. They are people from different worlds: Matvey, the son of a lamplighter, whose only treasure is his silver-plated skates; Alice is the daughter of a high-ranking official dreaming of science. Each of them has his own difficult life-story, but having accidentally met they rush forward together in pursuit of their dreams.
Michael Lockshin
Fedor Fedotov, Sonia Priss, Aleksey Guskov, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Severija Janušauskaitė, Kirill Zaytsev, Yuriy Borisov, Aleksandra Revenko, Timofey Tribuntsev, Sergey Koltakov, Yan Reshetnikov, Denis Lavant, Cathy Belton, Vasily Kopeikin, Vera Pleshanova, Mikhail Shelomentsev, Dmitry Lysenkov, Arkadiy Koval, Dmitriy Murashev, Valeriy Kukhareshin, Sergey Barkovsky, Denis Pyanov, Elena Rufanova, Sergey Zamorev, Evgeniy Kuzmin, Maxim Khanzhov, Kirill Frolov, Denis Kozinets, Anton Pulit, Aleksey Simonov, Sergey Trifonov, Kirill Baloban, Yakov Petrov, Artyom Leshchik, Valery Smekalov, Tatyana Polonskaya, Egor Bakulin, Yana Pronina, Kirill Yakushenko, Igor Pavlov
tt10525672