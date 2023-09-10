Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Silent Fear (2015) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
Netherlands
Bintang film
Chris Peters,
Daan Schuurmans,
Daantje Idelenburg,
Dirk Marks,
Eli Rietveld,
Joep van der Geest,
Jorik Van Der Veen,
Lara Leijs,
Marie-Mae van Zuilen,
Myron Wouts
Sutradara
Menno Meyjes
IMDb
5.5/
10from
702users
Diterbitkan
16 July 2015
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Silent Fear (2015)
Sabine is looking for the truth behind the disappearance of her best friend twenty years ago. An encounter with the handsome Olaf, a man she remembers from her teenage years, and the announcement of a high school reunion turn her life upside down.
tt4179040